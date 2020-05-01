Scientists warn Australia is in for the winter from hell after coronavirus outbreak

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Australians should brace themselves for a horror winter ahead which may see a resurgence in the coronavirus outbreak, leading researchers have warned.

Australia and New Zealand’s science, research and innovation sectors have banded together in a recently formed strike task force to help governments respond to the pandemic crisis.

Led by chairman and Australia’s chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel, the Rapid Research Information Forum gets together to field questions from government ministers as the pandemic evolves.

The panel has already warned we may face an annual winter coronavirus season.

While there’s no compelling data that demonstrates a link between winter and increased coronavirus cases, current research suggests a spike in virus transmissions in cooler climates.

‘Research suggests there will be some influence of winter on the spread and severity of COVID-19, as lower humidity and air temperature can increase the viability and virulence of the virus and therefore its infectivity,’ the forum’s report briefing to federal health minister Greg Hunt states.

‘Viral respiratory infections generally worsen in winter because lower air temperature and humidity increase both the survival of viruses and viability of aerosols and droplets – which spread the viral particles through the air.

‘Current evidence demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 is primarily transmitted via respiratory droplets.’

Experts also warned of a possible resurgence of the deadly virus each year.

‘The most likely time for it to recur is in winter,’ Westmead Institute’s Centre for Virus Research director Professor Tony Cunningham wrote.

‘We don’t know, but these are all things we have to be wary of.’

However, the report also stresses that human behaviour is a dominant contributor to the transmission of coronavirus and social distancing has more impact in controlling the outbreak than a change in seasons.

‘It’s something to be concerned about but not something to be worried about. [It’s] something to be managed,’ Dr Finkel wrote.

‘It appears that in Australia, public policy will play a more dominant role than the arrival of winter on the viability and virulence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.’

The forum has also responded to questions as to whether coronavirus patients can be re-infected and the feasibility of monitoring wastewater for early detection.

In the coming weeks, the forum will address minister’s questions regarding online schooling, the impact of the pandemic on Australia’s research workforce and its view on vaccines/treatments currently being developed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving quickly. The RRIF is enabling timely responses to be provided to policymakers based on the best available multidisciplinary evidence,’ Dr Finkel said.