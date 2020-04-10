Scientists who cloned Dolly the Sheep developing new coronavirus treatment using immune cells

The scientists responsible for cloning Dolly the Sheep are reportedly in talks with the Government on a potential treatment for Covid-19 using immune cells from young and healthy volunteers.

Researchers from TC Biopharm near Glasgow have used the new therapy – which uses immunity-building cell transfusions – to successfully treat cancer.

The Daily Telegraph reported they are now hoping it will also work against the coronavirus, and are in talks with the Government to trial the therapy for that purpose.

It is hoped the therapy will be available in NHS hospitals by July.

Dr Brian Kelly, senior strategic medical adviser to TC Biopharm, told the paper: ‘One of the key challenges of fighting viral infection is to develop something that is going to attack the infected cells and not the normal cells.

‘So the solution that we came up with was to look at the body’s natural defences to viral infection.

‘There is a very small subset of gamma delta T-cells which are the first line of defence in viral infection.

‘In patients who have successfully fought a viral infection, they have expanded their own immune system and that persists after that to stop them becoming infected again.’

The donor T-cells differ from normal immune cells as they do not identify invaders in the body based on alien protrusions on the surface of cells, but by detecting the unusual metabolism of viruses.

When the donor cells do detect a virus, they begin to destroy while also signalling it to the rest of the immune system as an alien intrusion requiring eradication.

Dr Kelly said with this approach, even if the virus mutated and returned to a body, the infusion exercise could be repeated and would still work.

Doctors can infuse the cells with a patient in a one-off, hour-long treatment, with TC Biopharm already holding a license for carrying out such treatments.

TC Biopharm was founded in Edinburgh in 1996 by Angela Scott, who was part of the team who cloned Dolly the Sheep. Dolly herself suffered from a virus-induced lung disease.

Dolly the Sheep has continued to inspire scientific research over 20 years after she was revealed to the world in 1997, having been born in 1996.

Her creation has been fundamental to stem cell research and ‘opened up previously unimaginable possibilities’ in biology and medicine, scientists have previously said.

She was named after Dolly Parton, the curvaceous country & western singer, because the adult cell used had been from a mammary gland.

He birth triggered furious debate about the ethics of cloning – a row which deepened with claims of human cloning.

Dolly was somewhat of a medical marvel as the only surviving lamb from 277 cloning attempts and was created from an udder cell taken from a six-year-old Finn Dorset sheep.

The pioneering technique the Roslin team used involved transferring the nucleus of an adult cell into an unfertilised egg cell whose own nucleus had been removed.

An electric shock stimulated the hybrid cell to begin dividing and generate an embryo, which was then implanted into the womb of a surrogate mother.

Dolly bred normally on two occasions with a Welsh mountain ram called David, and gave birth to four lambs.

She suffered from arthritis and a virus-induced lung disease and died on February 14, 2003.