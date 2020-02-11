Scotland news: Raab fury over Tusk support for SNP cause

The former European Council president said Scotland would be welcomed into Europe “enthusiastically” if it won independence. Mr Tusk said he “feels like I’m Scottish” after Brexit, adding Scotland would be treated with “empathy” if it looked for a place in the EU. But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the Polish politician’s remarks “irresponsible” and “un-European”.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has signalled an intention to rejoin the EU should Scotland leave the UK. However, opponents say there is no guaranteed access to the bloc.

Mr Tusk, on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show yesterday, was reluctant to comment on Scotland in Europe, saying he would like to respect the “sovereignty” of the UK.

But he then went on to say: “I have no doubt that everyone will be enthusiastic here in Brussels and more generally in Europe.”