Scotland vs England TV channel: What channel is Scotland vs England Six Nations match on?

Scotland host England in the Six Nations today but what TV channel is the match on? Express Sport is on hand with all the details.

Gregor Townsend and Eddie Jones will be looking to get their sides back to winning ways. Both Scotland and England fell short in the opening round of the Six Nations, with defeats to Ireland and France respectively.

What has been said? Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: “We were disappointed not to beat Ireland but the opportunity to face England, against whom we are bidding to retain the Calcutta Cup, is one that excites players, coaches and supporters alike. “England are an excellent team whose run to the Rugby World Cup final was no fluke. They will be smarting from their opener in Paris and Eddie [Jones, Head Coach] will have them primed to come to Edinburgh and put in an improved performance. “This famous fixture is one that stands out given the history surrounding it and we will have to be at our very best to stand a chance of winning against our oldest rivals.”

England head coach Eddie Jones: “Preparation this week has been great. We have sought to address the issues from the France game and have had a really good and sharp preparation for Scotland. “Scotland are a dangerous side. They like to play with a lot of width and with a lot of flow and tempo in their game. We want to make sure we dominate the gain line. “Their win record against England at Murrayfield is substantially higher than their overall record against us, so we have to recognise they are a dangerous beast and we have to be at our best to beat them.” What time does Scotland vs England kick-off? The Six Nations clash kicks off at 4.45pm GMT.

What TV channel is Scotland vs England on? Fans can watch the action live on BBC One throughout the UK. Live streaming is available via the iPlayer app and on the BBC Sport website. Build-up coverage to the match gets underway at 4pm.

What are the line-ups? Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Magnus Bradbury. Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Nick Haining, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Chris Harris. England: George Furbank; Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell (captain), Elliot Daly; George Ford, Willi Heinz; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Lewis Ludlam, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry. Replacements: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, Ollie Devoto.

What do the odds say? (The Pools) A spokesperson said: “ThePools.com make England a prohibitive 1/3 to win in Edinburgh, with the home team a tempting 11/4. “England rarely lose three in a row, but they have won on just three of their last seven trips to Murrayfield, losing 25-13 on their most recent visit in 2018. “Historically, they have won just 42% of away matches against Scotland in a rivalry that stretches back to 1871. “And let’s not forget that Scotland pushed Ireland close in their opener. “A price of 11/4 looks big for the home win.”

