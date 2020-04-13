Scotland’s primary clinical police officer surrenders after flouting …

LONDON, April 5 – Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood surrendered on Sunday after she flouted her own guidance to remain at residence to battle the spread of the coronavirus by travelling to her second home on 2 successive weekend breaks.

She said the reasonable concentrate on her behaviour ran the risk of ending up being a disturbance from the extremely vital work that federal government and the medical profession had to do in obtaining the nation through this coronavirus pandemic. “It is with an agony of mind that I surrender as Chief Medical Officer,” she claimed. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing and enhancing by Kate Holton)