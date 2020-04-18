Scott Disick, Khloe, Rob Kardashian Join Forces In Pranking Kris Jenner [WATCH]

Let the Kris Jenner prank begin!

Khloe Kardashian is joining forces with her brother, Rob and her brother-in-law, Scott Disick, in pranking the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris.

The plan that Khloe had in mind was to dress up like Jenner and do crazy things that will be “captured” by the paparazzi. In the video clip uploaded by Hayu on its official YouTube channel, Khloe talked to Disick how to set things in motion.

Khloe revealed that she stole Jenner’s Adidas tracksuit to complete her Kris Jenner disguise. In the same video, Khloe called Rob, who told her that he already got their mom’s car and it was parked in the driveway. Moments later, she called her older sister Kim Kardashian West, who was with her kids.

The test run began when Khloe imitated Jenner’s voice and said hi to Kim’s children. The deception didn’t work with the kids as they recognized who she was. She further revealed to Kardashian-West that she would have the paparazzi follow her to take pictures of the things that Jenner won’t do in the public. Khloe eventually asked Kardashian-West’s help in her prank mission to make it even more believable.

Khloe and Disick drove through a fastfood chain and ordered a take out to commence the prank mission. The duo went to a private parking to shoot the first set of paparazzi pictures with the help of one of Khloe’s crew members. Khloe, disguised as Jenner, smoked inside the car while munching a burger.

The next scene was Khloe driving while smoking and throwing away boxes of donuts in the street and to make it even worse, the 35-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star pissed beside the car. Khloe revealed that it was just the first round so expect that more pictures will come very soon.

Pranking is not new to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Jenner previously pranked Khloe’s older sister, Kardashian West, at that time when she and her husband, Kanye, tightened up the security in their house. Jenner was tackled by Kardashian’s security —at least that’s how the viewers thought at first— when a video clip of that episode of “KUWTK” season 17 was released. Only to find out later on that Jenner staged the whole thing and had help from Khloe.

The incident brought Kardashian-West into tears but Khloe, who couldn’t bear the thought of doing a dirty prank, urged Jenner to tell her older sister the truth. Jenner, in the video, called it the prank of the century.

What will her reaction be now that she’s the subject of her daughter’s prank? Apparently, she was, reportedly, unhappy about it.