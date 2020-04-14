Scott Morrison’s popularity surges amid coronavirus crisis after bushfire PR disaster

Australians have thrown their support behind Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his handling of the coronavirus crisis – three months after his popularity plummeted following a series of blunders during the bushfire crisis.

The latest Newspoll figures show Mr Morrison’s response to the health pandemic has been well received by voters.

The Liberal leader recorded the highest approval rating for a prime minister in more than a decade, since Kevin Rudd during the 2009 global financial crisis.

Mr Morrison leads Anthony Albanese by 53 to 29 as preferred prime minister and his party leads Labor in the two-party preferred split at 51-49.

Just three months ago, the polls told a staggeringly different tale.

Mr Morrison had just returned from a family getaway to Hawaii as the nation he was chosen to lead sizzled through the worst bushfire crisis on record.

More than 30 people died during the fires and swathes of land across the entire country were destroyed.

Mr Morrison’s office denied he was on vacation and his popularity plummeted as a result, earning him the title of the eighth most disliked prime minister since the poll was first established in 1985, behind both Julia Gillard and Tony Abbott.

At his lowest, Mr Morrison had a dismal 37 per cent approval rate, while opposition leader Anthony Albanese held a comfortable lead at 43 per cent.

The PM waded his way through a series of potentially catastrophic public relations blunders following his return from Hawaii, including appearing to forget about two locals who died in a bushfire and having his handshake rejected by an exhausted firefighter.

But the latest polls show he was able to reverse public opinions – and reveal just 29 per cent of Australians still hope for Mr Albanese to lead the nation.

Mr Morrison’s increased public support comes as he injected a total of $320 billion – or 16.4 per cent of GDP – back into the economy to support Australians during the coronavirus crisis.

The money will be rolled out across multiple different stimulus packages, designed to keep money in the pockets of hardworking Australians who have been impacted due to the pandemic.

While the vast majority of voters indicated they were pleased with the stimulus packages, they expressed concerns about how the economy will bounce back in the wake of the crisis.

The Newspoll found public debt is of equal concern to voters as being put out of a job, while 57 per cent of voters admitted they were concerned about the preparedness of the public health system.

In addition to the financial support, Mr Morrison has held regular press conferences explaining the next steps to the public, and on Friday urged backpackers and travellers to return home and seek aid from their own countries.

The PM also introduced nationwide strict social distancing policies to slow the spread of the deadly respiratory virus, and early indications suggest these measures are succeeding.

Globally, more than 1.2million people have been infected with coronavirus and 66,000 people have died.

There are currently 5,688 known cases of the virus in Australia, including 35 deaths.

Mr Morrison and the federal government introduced staged measures to slowly shut down the nation and force social distancing onto people to slow community transmission of the virus.

First, national borders were closed to non-Australians, followed by soft closures of state borders, meaning anybody crossing state lines would need to self-isolate for 14 days.

He then closed restaurants, pubs, cinemas and gyms before also closing beaches, beauticians and issuing an order urging Australians not to leave the house unless absolutely necessary.

Despite all the closures, Mr Morrison has indicated he has no intentions of closing schools or childcare facilities – a decision which has earned him criticism.