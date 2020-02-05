Scottish independence poll: Will Nicola Sturgeon force break up on UK?

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE remains popular among its people according to a recent poll. Will Nicola Sturgeon force break up on the UK?

Scottish independence is still a hot topic north of the border and featured heavily in debates in the run up to the general election in December. A number of polls published recently suggest it is still a divisive issue in Scotland.

Will Nicola Sturgeon force break up on the UK? Research carried out by Panelbase shows that 52 percent of Scots would vote to break up the union. The survey was undertaken by the pro-independence blog Scot Goes Pop between January 28 and January 31. Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon wants the country to hold another referendum on the issue.

In the previous Scottish independence vote in 2014, the no side won with 55.3 percent to the yes vote’s 44.7 percent. Two other polls on Scottish independence show an even closer set of results. YouGov carried out a survey last week and it has the split at 51 to 49 in favour of independence. A Survation poll done between January 20 and January 22 resulted in a 50-50 split.

Politics professor and polling guru Sir John Curtice thinks some Scots could be “switching side” because they support an EU membership. Speaking to the National, he said: “On average three polls taken undertaken in the last fortnight put Yes ahead by 51 percent to 49 percent. “Polls undertaken last year consistently suggested that support for independence had increased from 45 percent to 48-49 percent, with all of the increase coming from those who voted Remain. “Now that Brexit has happened it looks as though a few more Remain voters have switched sides – adding to the evidence that the pursuit of Brexit is serving to undermine the foundations of support for union. “At present, at least, unionists are clearly on the back foot in the constitutional debate north of the border.”

With Brexit now done, Ms Sturgeon has been calling for a new vote on independence because of the change in circumstances. Boris Johnson has insisted this won’t happen and the 2014 result was a once in a generation decision. He said: “The UK government will continue to uphold the democratic decision of the Scottish people and the promise that you made to them. “For that reason I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums. “Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade, with Scottish schools, hospitals and jobs again left behind because of a campaign to separate the UK. “It is time that we all worked to bring the whole of the United Kingdom together and unleash the potential of this great country.”

The Prime Minister’s come after a vote in Holyrood last week that saw MSPs pass a motion that called for the UK Government to “each an agreement with the Scottish Government on such a referendum taking place on a date and in a manner determined by the Scottish Parliament”. Ms Sturgeon has called for a referendum to be called in the second half of 2020. While the SNP leader tries to force the issue, Boris Johnson intends to launch a £5 million multi-platform advertising blitz around Valentine’s Day. The adverts will talk up the common benefits of remaining in the union and are expected to run year.