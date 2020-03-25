Scrap NRL’s captain’s challenge: Sterling

Peter Sterling has called for the captain’s challenge system to be scrapped as he claims NRL teams are taking advantage of it to stall matches.

The challenge is now in its second full week of use, with just four of 17 being successful during 14 games of the competition.

One challenge stopped play for three minutes in Manly’s 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night, which still resulted in a handover after no knock-on was called.

Cronulla called for another challenge in their loss to Melbourne over a high tackle, which Sterling claimed was clear gamesmanship to allow the Sharks time to regain their composure.

“Has anybody warmed to the captain’s challenge?” Sterling said on Nine’s Footy Show.

“Because I have no doubt that Cronulla towards the end of this game … went upstairs to give them an extra minute to reform.

“It’s very rare that one incident in the game that can be reviewed is going to cost you a match.

“You generally have 78 other minutes in the game to win that match, and the better side will win.

“To me it’s just another unnecessary break in play.”

The NRL have said they expect the bunker to arrive at decisions quicker as the season goes on.

The system was brought in by new chairman Peter V’landys, with no trial in a competition match since the end of 2006.

It was, however, used in a limited number of pre-season matches, including the NRL All Stars and Charity Shield.

Sterling joins Andrew Johns in speaking out against the system, who claims it is taking away the fatigue factor in games with stoppages.

Paul Gallen also called for the system to be removed on Sunday, while NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler argued it could work if the video referee had less powers.

“I was happy to give the captain’s challenge a go in the off-season, but I’m with you (Sterlo), get rid of it,” he said.

“Look what it has been in the two weeks, it’s just nothing.”