‘SEAL Team’ Season 3, Episode 18: Mission In Afghanistan

The mission in Afghanistan will get dangerous in “SEAL Team” Season 3, episode 18. Some factions of the Taliban want to negotiate a peace deal with America, while others only want violence. Jason (David Boreanaz) and the others will face the heat when the violence escalates.

Bravo Team will search for a leader of a terrorist group who has been orchestrating deadly attacks in Afghanistan. A preview video of the next episode shows Jason telling his team members that the war is not over and the country is “about to explode.”

A sneakpeek scene shows how the attacks are aimed at Taliban leaders who are interested in signing a peace deal. Bravo Team will be tasked to deliver a message to the attackers that these attacks will not go unanswered. The Taliban leader who is responsible for these attacks has gone underground, and Jason has to hunt him down with his team.

Jason and his team will head to Jalalabad to search for the missing terrorist leader in “SEAL Team” Season 3, episode 18. The soldiers appear to find a secret room where the Taliban leader is hiding.

Another sneak peek scene shows a group of soldiers scouting a location where the terrorists have a cache of weapons and many armed guards. The soldiers will not be able to stay and explore the area for long because the terrorists have a lookout in the area, and the soldiers will come under fire.

While the soldiers deal with the hostiles in Afghanistan, there will also be some personal drama in the next episode. A sneakpeek scene shows an awkward interaction between Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) and Ray (Neil Brown Jr.). Davis will tell Ray to mind his own business when he comments on her spending time with people who he believes are not her type.

Sonny (A.J. Buckley) too will confess some hard truths to his childhood friend. A sneakpeek scene reveals the reason why Sonny “vanished” all those years ago was to avoid the situation of people leaving him by leaving them first.

“SEAL Team” Season 3, episode 18 is titled “Edge of Nowhere.” It will be released on April 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on the CBS.