Search to proceed for Kennedy Townsend’s child, …

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Boats and scuba divers prepare to return to browsing Monday in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and also a grand son of previous Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, authorities claimed.

The search started last Thursday after a record of a canoe in the bay that didn’t return to shore after obviously being overtaken by strong winds. Searchers on Saturday as well as Sunday reported no signs of the canoiests and their initiative will return to Monday after an over night time out, a Maryland Natural Resources Police press release stated late Sunday.

The missing out on canoeists were identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and also McKean ´ s 8-year-old child, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

“With profound despair, I share the news that the look for my cherished daughter Maeve and also grand son Gideon has actually transformed from rescue to recuperation,” Kathleen Kennedy Townsend had said in a statement Friday night.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland ´ s lieutenant governor, is the oldest little girl of the late U.S. Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and also niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

Vessels throughout the weekend carried out finder procedures around the location where both were last seen and also where their rescinded canoe was recouped, according to police.

The mommy and also son may been paddling the canoe from a home in Shady Side, Maryland, to retrieve a sphere as well as couldn ´ t paddle back to coast, cops said previously.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human civil liberties attorney, acted as executive supervisor of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.