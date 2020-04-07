Season Finale Of ‘KUWTK’ To Be Shot On iPhone

A lot of movies and TV series have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and some of them have halted their production to prevent the spread of the disease. But the Kardashians are making sure that their fans do not get to miss the exciting season finale of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

While making an appearance on the “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Home Edition,” Kim Kardashian revealed that the finale of season 18 is being shot with the help of their iPhones because the pandemic has forced the star-studded family to shut down production for their famous reality TV show.

She further stated that the whole family is social distancing and that is why the whole episode is being shot with the help of their respective phones. Kim started by saying that the whole family is taking social distancing seriously and have been staying away from each other for the last two weeks.

Talking about the finale, the SKIMS founder explained that people will get to see what the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan has been doing in quarantine.

“We filmed the entire season except for the last episode. So now that we have shut down production, it will be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves. We have tripods set up, and our iPhones and the whole episode will be what we do in quarantine. I will get to see what Khloe’s doing – I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing,” Kim said.

Recently, Kim was slammed by netizens on Twitter following her tweet about going blonde after the stay-at-home period is over.

The star tweeted how her hair is going to be healthy after the stay-at-home period, and she’s contemplating on dyeing it blonde once she’s allowed to interact with people again.

Some Netizens replied to her tweet by pointing out the effects of the global health crisis while she’s contemplating on changing her hair color. One Twitter user called out Kardashian for her tweet, emphasizing that people are dying. Instead of being concerned about aesthetics, she urged the 39-year-old celebrity to do better and donate.

Meanwhile, among the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has already donated $1 million to help buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for the frontliners.