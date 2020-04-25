Sebastian Stan Reveals How His Career Changed After Starring In ‘Avengers’ Franchise

Sebastian Stan is one of the most prominent stars in Hollywood right now. His portrayal of the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has taken his popularity to a whole new level. Since then, Stan has done a variety of roles in movies like “I, Tonya” and “The Last Full Measure.” In hindsight, he said that joining Marvel was one of the most important phases of his professional career.

In an interview with Variety, the 37-year-old actor opened up about how joining Marvel and the “Avengers” franchise completely changed his life. The acclaimed star noted that he grew as an actor while working in the highly-successful film series that made him what he is right now.

The “Gossip Girl” actor further stated that he would not be where he is at present if not for the “Avengers” franchise.

“Well, it was huge. It was 10 years ago, in 2010, when I came in. In a way, I felt like I grew up with the franchise as a person myself and I feel like that character grew up with me as well. But I do not think any of those movies (non-Marvel movies) would have been possible without it. I would not be here without it,” Stan said.

Stan made his debut in the MCU in “Captain America: The First Avenger” in 2014. He portrayed the role of Bucky Barnes in the movie and would eventually go on to become The Winter Soldier in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Apart from the two, Stan was part of the movies like “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). He also made cameos in “Ant-Man” (2015) and “Black Panther” (2018).

Later in the interview, the star also explained that he always tends to do roles that seem “interesting” to him and keeps on learning from the mistakes that he has made in the past. The “Destroyer” actor shared that he always tries to surround himself with people he admires.

“I think it is all about a character or the directors. I am just trying to surround myself with people I admire who I like to think are a lot better than me. And by that, by default, I am going to end up learning. I am just trying to do things that are interesting to me ,” Stan said.

But starring in Marvel movies also made him quite nervous. In December 2019, Stan revealed that he used to be really insecure of his body while performing with actors like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth for all the movies produced by Marvel Studios. The star added that he was so insecure around them that he pushed himself to train even harder at the gym, so that he could come close to his fellow actors.

Stan will next be seen in the upcoming Disney+ series “ The Falcon And The Winter Soldier ” which will air in 2020. The series will also star Anthony Mackie, Daniel Brühl, and Miki Ishikawa in pivotal roles.