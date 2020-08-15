Sebastian Vettel admits Ferrari ‘still not good enough’ after Spanish Grand Prix blow

Sebastian Vettel will start from 11th for Ferrari at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel admitted he’s still at a loss to fully explain what’s wrong with his Ferrari after qualifying down in 11th for the Spanish Grand Prix. The four-time F1 champion was eliminated in Q2 for the third time this season as his 2020 woes continued on Saturday.

Vettel said he struggled in the second sector at the Circuit de Catalunya as he was again outqualified by team-mate Charles Leclerc. Leclerc will start from ninth on the grid on Sunday and Vettel admitted his performance was simply not up to scratch. “First sector was okay, but then in the middle sector the car started to be more and more nervous,” said Vettel. “I struggled in particular in Turn Seven, losing the rear halfway. So it was difficult to judge how much speed to carry in. Also, Turn Five was very tricky for me this afternoon. “In the last sector, it got better towards the end. But still very tricky to find the right balance. It was one of the better sessions this weekend, but still obviously not good enough.”

Ferrari have handed Vettel a new chassis this week after a small fault was found in his car following last week’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. The German admitted he’s still not fully comfortable in his SF1000 but is trying to make the best of a bad situation. “It’s up and down, to be honest,” said Vettel. “There’s still some things I can’t really put an answer to. “But I’m trying to do everything I can and ignore all the things that might not be right and do the best that I can. That’s all I can do at the moment.” Sky Sports F1 pundit Nico Rosberg believed the changing climatic conditions had a negative impact on Vettel and Leclerc’s performance in qualifying.