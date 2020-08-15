Sebastian Vettel shock replacements lined up in case Ferrari star quits during 2020 season

Sebastian Vettel has endured a nightmare start to the 2020 F1 season and is set to leave Ferrari in the winter.

Sebastian Vettel might be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg or Kimi Raikkonen if he makes an unexpected mid-season departure from Ferrari. Vettel is in the midst of his final campaign with the Italians after they opted against extending his contract earlier this year.

The German’s hopes of going out with a bang have fallen by the wayside with Ferrari well off the pace of leading teams Mercedes and Red Bull. Vettel took aim at Ferrari last Sunday after his 12th-place finish at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix left him down in 13th in the World Drivers’ Championship standings. The 33-year-old was cagey this week when asked if he still trusts Ferrari to give him the same treatment as team-mate Charles Leclerc, who will be partnered by Carlos Sainz from 2021. However, he insisted he’s not held talks with team principal Mattia Binotto and other senior figures over potentially leaving Ferrari earlier than planned.

According to F1-Insider.com, though, Hulkenberg and Raikkonen have been lined up as possible mid-season replacements for Vettel. It’s claimed Ferrari might turn to either of the vastly-experienced duo if Vettel calls it a day or he fails to get to grips with his SF1000, which has a new chassis for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix. Hulkenberg is available having left Ferrari’s pit-lane rivals Renault at the end of the 2019 F1 campaign. This month he stepped in for Racing Point after Sergio Perez tested positive for coronavirus and went on to finish seventh at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Hulkenberg will not race at the Circuit de Catalunya following Perez’s return but has made it known he’s eager to get back on the F1 grid next season.