Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari seat eyed by shock star as Charles Leclerc friendship talked up

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has set his sights on a move to Ferrari ahead of the 2021 F1 season.

Antonio Giovinazzi wants to take Sebastian Vettel’s seat and race alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2021. The 26-year-old Italian’s ambitious aspirations have come to light as he and Alfa Romeo gear up for the oncoming F1 campaign, which begins with the Australian Grand Prix next month.

Giovinazzi has been on Ferrari’s books since 2016, when was brought in to perform simulator work and later went on to be their test driver. The 2016 GP2 runner-up was moved over to Alfa Romeo ahead of the 2019 F1 season as part of a new look driver line up alongside 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen. Giovinazzi experienced mixed results last year, only coming home among the top 10 finishers on four occasions as he ended the campaign 17th in the drivers’ standings. Giovinazzi retains the backing of Ferrari, though, and he’s hoping he gets a call from team principal Mattia Binotto ahead of the 2021 season.

“I would be lying if I said I do not dream of Ferrari,” Giovinazzi told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. “The most important thing for me is to fully concentrate on my work, but I know that if I perform well in 2020, I will have a chance.” Leclerc signed a new contract before Christmas that will see him stay with Ferrari until 2024 and he is now unofficially their No 1 driver. The pressure is on Vettel to prove he deserves to retain his seat alongside the prodigious Monegasque when his own deal expires at the end of the upcoming season. Tension has built between young gun Leclerc and veteran Vettel since they teamed up at the start of last year – but Giovinazzi insists there’ll be no repeats of those problems if he heads to Maranello.