Second man arrested over Cork brawl in which man was stabbed

A SECOND MAN has been arrested in connection with a brawl that happened in Cork last week.

A man in his 20s was stabbed during the incident, which occurred in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane at approximately 9.30pm on Tuesday.

A male in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident. He was detained at Togher Garda Station and released without charge in the early hours of this morning.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On Friday, a man in his early 20s was arrested in connection with the incident. He was detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Cork City District Court yesterday.

The victim, who received a number of stab wounds, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people in Pearse Square, a number of whom were armed with what is believed to be knives and bats.

