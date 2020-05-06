Secretariat favorite in virtual Kentucky Derby

Secretariat has been installed as a 7-2 favorite for Saturday’s virtual Kentucky Derby, a showdown between horse racing’s 13 Triple Crown winners.

The animated race is being held on the same day that the iconic Kentucky Derby was to be held prior to a postponement due to the coronavirus. The real race is currently slated for Sept. 5.

The virtual race over 1 1/4 miles at Churchill Downs will be aired by NBC as part of three hours of racing coverage.

Secretariat, the famed 1973 Triple Crown winner, drew the No. 3 post position. Jockey Ron Turcotte will be aboard just as he was when Secretariat rolled to wins in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, with the latter victory coming by a stunning 31 lengths.

Citation (1948) and Whirlaway (1941) are listed at 4-1 odds while Seattle Slew (1977) and Affirmed (1978) are both 5-1.

“I’ve got to give Secretariat the edge,” veteran oddsmaker Mike Battaglia said.

The most-recent Triple Crown winner, Justify (2018) is 15-1. American Pharoah (2015) is 6-1.

The field list by post position (Triple Crown-winning year, jockey and odds):

1. Affirmed (1978, Steve Cauthen, 5-1)

2. Assault (1946, Warren Mehrtens, 20-1)

3. Secretariat (1973, Ron Turcotte, 7-2)

4. Sir Barton (1919, Johnny Loftus, 20-1)

5. Seattle Slew (1977, Jean Cruguet, 5-1)

6. American Pharoah (2015, Victor Espinoza, 6-1)

7. Gallant Fox (1930, Earl Sande, 20-1)

8. Citation (1948, Eddie Arcaro, 4-1)

9. War Admiral (1937, Charlie Kurtsinger, 8-1)

10. Whirlaway (1941, Eddie Arcaro, 4-1)

11. Count Fleet (1943, Johnny Longden, 6-1)

12. Justify (2018, Mike Smith, 15-1)

13. Omaha (1935, Willie Saunders, 20-1).

