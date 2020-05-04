Secretive Russian stealth fighter jet Su-57 to take part in Victory Day parade flyover (VIDEO)

Cutting-edge, fifth-gen Su-57 fighter jets have been spotted flying over Moscow during rehearsals for the upcoming Victory Day celebrations. RT spoke to one of Russia’s ace pilots to learn more about these secretive machines.

The large-scale celebrations that were set to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet Russia’s World War Two victory over Nazi Germany were scrapped last month, due to the current coronavirus situation. The customary military parade in Moscow has been cut down to an aircraft flyover only, which will occur on May 9 if weather permits.

On Monday, the Russian military staged a rehearsal of the flyover, with dozens of military aircraft appearing in the skies above the capital – among them, four Su-57 fighter jets.