SEISS extension: The self-employed face credit card and loan issues despite state support

SELF-EMPLOYED workers will be able to apply for a second SEISS grant today, which should provide some relief for the coming months. While the grants from the state are undoubtedly helpful, they may be the only form of credit that can be received by some at the moment according to new analysis from ClearScore.

Self-employed workers have been applying for SEISS grants by the millions as coronavirus battered the economy. From today, claimants will be able to apply for a second and final grant from the scheme, which will be capped at £6,570.

In the coming months, workers of all kinds will likely need to try and get used to a new normal as the various support schemes come to a close. The government has detailed that the majority of their measures will come to a close around October 2020, with Rishi Sunak repeatedly detailing that it is highly unlikely that they’ll be further extensions. Hopefully, those who are self-employed will no longer need state support come October but they may face difficult times if they’re still struggling. New research from ClearScore has revealed that the self-employed have struggled to gain access to personal loans and credit in recent months, a key part of many financial plans.

As Justin Basini, the CEO and co-founder of ClearScore, detailed: “Our data at ClearScore shows that not only have the self-employed struggled with business grants and support from the government, the number of personal loans and credit cards available to those who are self-employed has dropped by a staggering 75 percent. “On January 1 of this year, the average number of loan products a self-employed person could expect to see was 2.33, this has dropped to just 0.55 as of August 1. “For the same time period, the average number of credit card products available has dropped from 17.36 to just 4.43. “This massive reduction in the number of credit products available means that those who are already financially struggling with their business have even less access to emergency funds in the form of personal credit and may be pushed to seek more risky forms of credit such as payday loans.”



The economy has been struggling with coronavirus for some time now but it has taken a bit hit recently as the UK officially entered a recession. This, unfortunately, will impact the self-employed the hardest as Justin continued: “Those who are self-employed are significantly more likely to have had their working status affected by Covid. “Over a third (36 percent) say they are now no longer working compared to an average of just 12 percent. “They are also three times more likely to say they have applied for benefits (32 percent vs. 11 percent of the total sample).

“I would encourage the government and lenders to work together to provide a greater financial safety net with more flexibility than is currently on offer for self-employed people.” The government released new updated guidance today on who is eligible for a second grant and how they can put through their application. There is a lot of emphasis on exactly what continues a person being adversely affected by coronavirus, with the following being examples of acceptable occurrences: The applicant has been unable to work because they were shielding, self-isolating, are on sick leave because of coronavirus or have caring responsibilities because of coronavirus

The applicant has had to scale down, temporarily stop trading or incurred additional costs because their supply chain has been interrupted, they have had fewer or no customers or clients, their staff are unable to work, one or more of their contracts have been cancelled or they have had to buy protective equipment so they could trade following social distancing rules