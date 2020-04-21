Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart, Shawn Mendes Talk About Mental Health Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and more talked about mental health amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of all the people worldwide including celebrities. The quarantine period has also affected the mental health of many people.

Us Weekly compiled the various posts from celebrities who opened up about the issue on their social media accounts.

Selena Gomez

The “Boyfriend” singer explained the mental struggles she endured. According to Gomez, she realized she was bipolar after visiting one of the best mental hospitals in the world.

“When I have more information, it actually helps me,” Gomez told Miley Cyrus on the “Bright Minded” Instagram Live show. “It doesn’t scare me once I know it … When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.”

Lizzo

The American singer shared a clip of her on Instagram showing her behind. In her post, she reminded everyone to focus on a body part they don’t like and show it some love.

“This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines…. self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that [explicit] love you!” she wrote.

Lili Reinhart

The “Riverdale” actress shared on March 24 how she deals with her depression on Twitter. She also asked everyone with mental health problems to reach out because she’s just right there.

“To those out there who feel their depression worsening because of what’s happening, I’m right there with you. What can we do to make this better? I find that listening to music and drawing/painting is calming,” she wrote.

Shawn Mendes

In an interview, the singer encouraged everyone to “allow yourself to feel.” He also offered advice on how to manage stress.

Mendes suggested to do 10 deep breathes and to call or FaceTime friends and family. He also urged to do meditation, exercise and go outside of the house daily.

Josh Gad

The “Frozen” actor shared a video on March 19 to show support to those who are struggling mentally due to the forced lockdown. “It’s OK to cry,” he said.

“I know it’s a struggle right now for so many people. I love you all and I am thinking of you all and we will get through this,” he added.