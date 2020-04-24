Selena Gomez Responds To Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Invitation: ‘I’m So In’

Selena Gomez is eager to meet the cast of “Friends” and even responded to Jennifer Aniston’s post on social media.

Gomez and Aniston are good friends. They are very fond of each other. Just recently, the “Murder Mystery” star took to Instagram to join the “All In Challenge” and offered fans a chance to see them all when they film their reunion special for HBO Max.

Several fans of the hit comedy series commented on Aniston’s post, including the “Rare” singer. Hollywood Life shared a snap of Gomez’s response to the post which read, “Oh I’m so IN.”

In March, the “Boyfriend” singer sported Aniston’s Rachel Green hairstyle when she appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. Many were impressed with her hairstyle and couldn’t help but praise it.

“Amazing hair,” one commeted.

“I really really really loved this look! So beautiful,” another added.

“She looks amazing love this old school hairstyles on her,” a different user opined.

“I am loving the bounciness you’re bringing back from the 90’s in her hairstyles!” another user complimented the stylist’s work.

Gomez’s hair at the time was styled by Marissa Marino. The hairstylist also shared snaps of Gomez’s hairstyle on her Instagram account and said that her inspiration was Aniston’s Rachel Green character from “Friends” and Goldie Hawn of “First Wives Club.”

Earlier this year, Aniston interviewed the “Lose You To Love Me” singer when she guest-hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” In their conversation, they recalled how they met for the first time.

“And I think we were at Vanity Fair something event, and I was there with my mom, and I walked into the bathroom and I saw you, and you were just like so nice. You just walked out of the bathroom and you were going back, and my heart like, stopped. And I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘oh my god, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.’ I was like, ‘oh my god,’” Gomez recalled.

Gomez added that Aniston was very friendly. “You were everything that I wanted,” Justin Bieber’s ex said. “Bless your heart,” Aniston responded.

The “Cake” star considers Gomez a “genuine fan.” She also confessed that they they have known each other for years and Gomez has already visited her home. Aniston added that they love pizza, and she called Gomez the “girl after my own heart.”