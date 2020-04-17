Selena Gomez Unrecognizable On Magazine Cover: ‘Who Are You?’ Fans Ask

Selena Gomez is unrecognizable on her latest magazine cover.

On Tuesday, Gomez shared snaps from when she graced the cover of Interview Magazine on Instagram, and the “Boyfriend” singer looks amazing in the photos.

“I was so excited to share my shoot with @interviewmag and my conversation with @amyschumer prior to this horrible pandemic. Since it’s coming out today, I just want to remind everyone to please stay safe at home. thank you to every person involved!!” Gomez wrote in the caption.

The post features four shots of Gomez in different angles and costumes during the photo shoot. However, many felt that she looked different than her usual self, so some asked if it was really her because they couldn’t recognize her.

“Who are you?” one asked.

“Sis said ‘disney who? i dont know her,’” another netizen added.

“Selena why u dont look like selena no more,” a different online user opined.

“What did she do to her face???” another Instagram user wrote.

“Doesn’t even look like you,” one stated.

“2nd picture looks like lil Kim 2020, after all the surgery… You were perfect before… Smh it’s a big no for me,” haneofficially commented.

“Did you show up to this one sober?” another asked.

Meanwhile, a few also accused Gomez of blackfishing because she used spray tan in the photos.

“The [expletive] she [sic] black fishing,” one wrote.

Many defended Gomez from the criticisms. According to some Twitter users, she’s not blackfishing. In fact, she didn’t look black in her pictures. Another insisted that she has a natural tan because she’s Latina and if she uses tanning spray, it shouldn’t be an issue because many have been using it already.

“in these pictures for interview magazine, stans are claiming that selena is blackfishing. which isn’t true because she is LATINA,” one wrote on Twitter.

“some of these are from spray tanning, etc things like that, but that still does not take away from the fact that she is indeed latina, so ofc tans naturally very easily. also there is nothing wrong with spray tanning as most of the world does it,” the netizen added.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato recently opened up about her relationship with the “Lose You To Love Me” singer. Lovato said that she’s not friends with Gomez anymore, but she loves Miley Cyrus and her supportive friendship with Ariana Grande.