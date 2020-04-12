Selena Gomez’s ‘Souvenir’ For Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd? Fans Think So

Selena Gomez’s fans are convinced that her song “Souvenir” is referencing her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

On Thursday, Gomez released the deluxe version of her album “Rare” which featured three new songs — “Boyfriend,” “She,” and “Souvenir.” Her fans noticed that one of the songs seems to reference her months-long relationship with the “Starboy” rapper whom she dated back in 2017, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In the song titled “Souvenir,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer looks back at a past relationship with nostalgia and longing. When Gomez and The Weeknd were still together, they would often step out together in New York City for date night. In the song, Gomez mentioned the Big Apple which Selenators think is the first reference.

“New York back in August, 10th floor balcony / Smoke is floating over, Jane and Greenwich Street,” Gomez sings.

Also, another part of the song mentions “Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes. Egyptian blue.” Fans were convinced that the line is another line that references The Weeknd.

“‘Egyptian blue’ isn’t about the color of someone’s eyes. this color signified something very RARE. it was something never done before and a great accomplishment by the egyptians. she’s referring to how special her relationship with abel was,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

E! News also pointed out that the song mentioned several locations where Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted in the past. “Sunset Tower lobby / Waiting there for me / In the elevator / Fumble for your key,” Gomez sings in the track. In 2017, the then-lovers were spotted leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel riding the same car.

The nature of the song also matched Gomez and The Weeknd’s vibe. When they were dating, they were not shy to pack on the PDA.

“it was obvious that Selena and Abel fell for each other hard and had a deep connection they were always hugging and kissing and showing each other affection and she seems to mention it a lot in this song, ” one commented on the video.

In 2017, The Weeknd flew back from Paris’ Lollapalooza on the same day to be with Gomez for her 25th birthday. A day after her birthday, they were seen enjoying a lunch date in Los Angeles.