Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Other Republican Lawmakers To Self-Quarantine

Sen. Rand Paul (Kentucky-Republican) tested positive for coronavirus Sunday and was being quarantined, his office announced Sunday, adding that he was asymptomatic.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” it said in a tweet.

The office said he was due back in the senate after his quarantine period is over. “He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” it said in a following thread. The office ruled out the chances of Paul possibly infecting others given the D.C. office started to operate remotely ten days back.

Paul reportedly attended a black-tie social event last week in Louisville, Kentucky, where many attendees were tested positive for the novel coronavirus later.

Utah senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney announced that they would choose to self-quarantine fearing a potential exposure, CNN reported. Several senate Republicans told the publication that Paul visited the senate gym Sunday morning where his other colleagues were present, adding that he was in close proximity with others during senate lunches in recent days. Paul was said to have also been in the senate swimming pool on the day.

“We’ll consult with the attending physician here at the Capitol about appropriate measures for those of us who have been in contact with the senator, but this is the kind of situation that Americans across the country are dealing with right now and it underscores the importance of acting immediately to deliver more relief for the American people,” Sen. John Thune said.

Paul’s account later tweeted that he wasn’t aware of his contraction before visiting the gym.