Senior UK cabinet minister Gove self-isolating after family member displays Covid-19 symptoms

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is self-isolating after a member of his family displayed symptoms of Covid-19.

Gove said on Twitter on Tuesday that he is not currently exhibiting symptoms of the virus but is self-isolating as a precautionary measure. He has yet to be tested for the illness and will continue to work in his capacity as one of the most senior cabinet members for the foreseeable future. 

Gove had spent much of Tuesday morning briefing the press on the current status of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit overnight as a result of worsening Covid-19 symptoms.

The news comes as yet another blow to the embattled British cabinet, which has had great difficulty curbing the spread of the infection throughout the UK.

