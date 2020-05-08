Sephora Australia launches massive 72-hour flash sale on EVERYTHING in store

Cosmetics giant Sephora Australia has launched a massive 72-hour flash sale on everything – including high-end makeup and skincare products and beauty gadgets.

The retailer has slashed 15 to 20 per cent off its entire online store in its highly anticipated ‘Beauty Pass Sale’ which runs from Tuesday, May 5 to 11.59pm on Thursday, May 7.

Beauty fans can expect savings across palettes, lipsticks, foundation, mascara, concealer, highlighter, moisturiser, cleanser, serum, face masks and travel kits.

The sale includes big brands such as Beautyblender, Becca, Benefit, Fenty, Tarte, Bite Beauty, Zoeva, Starskin, Clinique, Dr.Jart+, Peter Roth Thomas, Foreo, The Beauty Chef, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Marc Jacobs, Ole Henriksen, and Sephora Collection.

Sephora ‘Gold Beauty Pass’ members get early access to the mega sale from May 5 and 20 per cent off everything in their shopping cart.

Starting from May 6, ‘Black Beauty Pass’ members will also get a 20 per cent off all their purchases, while ‘White Beauty Pass’ members get a 15 per cent off discount.

If you’re looking to update your beauty bag, now is the time to stock up on your favourite brands as the sale comes once or twice every year.

Gold and Black members can get Beautyblender’s limited edition Shadeshifter sponge that changes colour when soaked in water for just $24, normally $30.

Shoppers can get Benefit’s Badgal Bang mascara – available in two sizes 8.5g or 4g – which was voted the best mascara in the 2019 Glosscar Awards by Beauty Heaven.

Take your cleaning routine to the next level with Foreo Luna Play Plus for just $60, normally $75, available in pearl pink, sunflower yellow, mint, black and purple.

Those with dry chapped lips can get the Laneige lip sleeping mask for just $22.40 as beauty buffs rave about the Korean beauty product for hydrating dry lips overnight.

Peter Thomas Roth skincare set which comes in five travel size masks for every skin concern is on sale for $24 for Gold and Black Members.

For purchases made online, shoppers must be signed into their beauty pass account where the discount will be added automatically at checkout.

The sale comes one month since the beauty retailer announced it will shut all stores temporarily until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘The health, safety and well-being of our staff members, our clients and the greater Australian public are of the utmost importance to us, and so we have chosen to take our social distancing and ‘no-touch’ policies even further with the temporary closure of our retail stores,’ the company said in a statement on April 1.

‘To you, our Sephora Beauty Community, we want to thank you for your incredible support during this uncertain time. We look forward to hanging out with you online – and back in stores – soon.’

Earlier this year, the retailer took extra steps to minimise the spread of COVID-19 at its stores by suspending its on-site makeup services and beauty lessons.