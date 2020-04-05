Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting virus curfew

BELGRADE, Serbia – Serbia soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been arrested for flouting the curfew imposed to curb the coronavirus spread.

A police statement said on Saturday that Prijovic and 19 others had gathered at a hotel in Belgrade, violating the country’s 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders.

The 29-year-old striker, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, is the second Serbian international to have flouted the Balkan nation´s state of emergency orders.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic was also caught violating the stay-at-home decree when he attended his girlfriend´s birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month.

Those who flout the restrictive measures face hefty fines or up to three years in jail.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports