Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka eye Fed Cup response after Australian Open disappointment

The Fed Cup gets underway on Friday with Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka in action for their countries.

After disappointment at the Australian Open, Serena Williams returns to action on Friday when she represents the United States in their Fed Cup tie with Latvia. Williams suffered a massive shock when she was beaten by Qiang Wang in the third round.

But the early exit has given Williams ample time to prepare for the women’s team event which has undergone a major overhaul. The competition now culminates in a 12-nation week-long event in Budapest in April. Last year’s winners France, runners-up Australia and hosts Hungary have already secured a place in the finals, while 11-time champions Czech Republic were given a wildcard. The remaining eight teams will be decided by the qualifying ties which take place over the next two days.

The 12 finalists will then be divided into four groups of three, with the winner of each group advancing to the semi-finals. The US, 18-time winners, have a strong team which includes Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and teen star Coco Gauff. Following her win, Kenin is the number one player for the US and the 21-year-old is proud to be above Williams. She said: “It’s a special feeling to be ahead of her; I’m just super excited. “I can’t wait to compete, be on the same team with her in Fed Cup.”

Five-time winners Spain take on Naomi Osaka’s Japan in La Manga. Last year, Osaka pulled out of a World Group II tie with Spain, which Japan went on to lose, and she is looking forward to getting revenge. “I am really happy to be back,” said Osaka at Thursday’s draw which pitted her against world number 78 Sara Sorribes Tormo in Friday’s opener. “It would be very special to reach the finals, everyone has worked hard to get this far.