Serena Williams suffers shock Australian Open exit as Qiang Wang exacts revenge

Qiang Wang knocked Serena Williams out of the Australian Open with a 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 win.

The American was one of the favourites to win the first Grand Slam of the season and equal Margaret Court’s record but she fell at the third round in a below-par display. World No 29 Wang was desperate to avoid the embarrassment she suffered at the US Open last year where she was thrashed 6-1, 6-0 by Williams in the quarter-finals. And the Chinese star dominated the early stages on Rod Laver Arena as she raced into a set and a break lead. But that sparked Williams back into life as she faced heading out of the tournament. The 38-year-old earned a route back into the match as her powerful backhand delivered a crucial break point in the eighth game of the second set.

And she had Wang on the ropes in a baseline rally but fired into the net, spurring a glorious opportunity. Williams knew the importance of that miss as she turned to face away from the court to her a quiet word with herself. Whatever she said seemed to work wonders as Williams broke for the first time in the match for 5-5 and then defended two breakpoints in the following game to take the set to a tiebreak. From there Williams knew what was required and she cranked through the gears to win 7-2.

The momentum was definitely with the seven-time Australian Open champion heading into the decider but Wang regained her composure to break when it mattered the most in the 12th game. After the match Wang explained how her previous loss to Williams made her increase the intensity of her off-season. “After the last time I did really hard work on and off the court,” Wang said. “It is really good work and I believe I can do it. “I don’t know about the second set, I was a little bit confused because I lost the set. “I had to be calm you know, it was a little bit confusing on the inside but my mind always tells me I have to focus on every point and trust myself.”