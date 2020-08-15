Sergio Perez reveals Racing Point stance as Sebastian Vettel move rumours rumble on

Sergio Perez thinks he’ll keep his seat for 2021 despite Sebastian Vettel being tipped to join Racing Point.

Sergio Perez is confident stories linking Sebastian Vettel with a move to Racing Point are just “rumours”. Perez returns to action at the Spanish Grand Prix after sitting out the past two weekends with coronavirus.

The Mexican’s lay-off came during a spell of intense speculation around his future, with Vettel tipped to take his seat ahead of the 2021 F1 season. Vettel will become a free agent later this year and Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll is believed to be seriously interested in snapping him up. However, Perez insists all the noise inside Racing Point indicates he’s going nowhere when Vettel’s time at Ferrari comes to an end. “With the rumours of Sebastian, I think there’s nothing I can do,” said Perez. “What I’ve heard from the team is that we all want to keep going, to continue. So I believe it’s just a matter of time before those rumours can go away.”

Perez is signed up at Racing Point until the end of the 2022 F1 campaign and would have to be bought out of that contract to be moved on. The 30-year-old says he’s not speaking to any of the Silverstone-based outfit’s pit-lane rivals as he’s sure of where his future lies. “No, not really, given that my position with the team looks quite secure,” said Perez. “That’s the feeling that I’ve been getting. We are fully on this package, and we want to continue as well.” Vettel was spotted sharing an elbow bump with Racing Point owner Stroll before the British Grand Prix, which set tongues wagging. He also hitched a ride in team principal Otmar Szafnauer’s Ferrari after the first of this month’s back-to-back races at Silverstone.