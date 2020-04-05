Serie A Standings

Apr 4 (OPTA) – Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 26 20 3 3 50 24 63 2 Lazio 26 19 5 2 60 23 62 3 Inter 25 16 6 3 49 24 54 4 Atalanta 25 14 6 5 70 34 48 …………………………………… 5 Roma 26 13 6 7 51 35 45 …………………………………… 6 Napoli 26 11 6 9 41 36 39 …………………………………… 7 Milan 26 10 6 10 28 34 36 …………………………………… 8 Verona 25 9 8 8 29 26 35 9 Parma 25 10 5 10 32 31 35 10 Bologna 26 9 7 10 38 42 34 11 Sassuolo 25 9 5 11 41 39 32 12 Cagliari 25 8 8 9 41 40 32 13 Fiorentina 26 7 9 10 32 36 30 14 Udinese 26 7 7 12 21 37 28 15 Torino 25 8 3 14 28 45 27 16 Sampdoria 25 7 5 13 28 44 26 17 Genoa 26 6 7 13 31 47 25 …………………………………… 18 Lecce 26 6 7 13 34 56 25 19 SPAL 26 5 3 18 20 44 18 20 Brescia 26 4 4 18 22 49 16 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation