‘Seve came to me and said, “Look, it’s not your time. You will have your time”‘

IF YOU MANAGE to get Pádraig Harrington on the phone for a chat – a chat about anything, really – the interview editing process becomes pretty straightforward.

In short: you don’t edit it.

In episode three of How To Win At Dominoes, Shane Keegan dials up the three-time Major winner, and current European Ryder Cup captain, for a fascinating chat about life, leadership and much, much more.

Shane began straight away by asking Harrington about his captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup team, and for insight into how he handles the delicate art of breaking bad news to a player.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of it myself, good and bad, and I’m very aware,” he explained.

“It’d be very straightforward. I will tell the guy what he needs to know – what he needs to hear. That’s not the time to be taking the guy down in any shape or form.

“I had a tough time in 1997 with Seve. I played with him most times during the summer and I didn’t get the nod at the end of it. At that stage, Seve came up to me and was brilliant. He came and said, ‘Look, it’s not your time. You will have your time.’”

He added: ”It’s a very simple thing when you’re letting somebody down, and that person that you’re letting down could be your star in a few years’ time.”

