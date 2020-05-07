Seven killed in Sierra Leone prison riot on Wednesday -…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

FREETOWN, April 30 – Five inmates and two prison officers were killed in a riot at a prison in Sierra Leone’s capital on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Police officer Abu Bakarr Kallon confirmed the death toll to Reuters on Thursday, but did not give further details on the riot.

The violence at Pademba Road Prison in Freetown followed confirmation of a coronavirus case there earlier in the week, but the government said it believed the unrest was caused by a failed prison break and not related to the epidemic. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)

Denis Bedoya
