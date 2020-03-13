Seven things to watch out for in F1 in 2020 – Hamilton decision, Perez vs Ocon, Haas slip

The 2020 F1 season is set to be a stormer and Express Sport are on hand to pick out seven things fans should watch out for this year.

F1 fans across the planet are in for a treat as the 2020 season unfolds with plenty to play for across the board before regulation changes hit next year. Lewis Hamilton has Michael Schumacher’s records in his sights with the Mercedes driver closing in on his 91 race wins and seven World Drivers’ Championship hauls.

Red Bull are looking to leapfrog Ferrari, who will have to deal with the Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc’s internal battle for supremacy while fending off Max Verstappen and co. Pre-season testing proved the midfield dogfight has hotted up, with Racing Point targeting fourth in the World Constructors’ Championship at the expense of rivals McLaren and Renault. There’s also set to be fierce competition at the bottom of the standings with Williams stepping it up after a woeful 2019 and looking to challenge AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and struggling Haas. With just four drivers contractually guaranteed seats beyond the end of the season, there’s set to be plenty of speculation over potential moves as well. Express Sport take a look at seven things F1 enthusiasts need to watch out for as the 2020 campaign rolls on.

Hamilton would become the hottest property on the driver market if he ran down his Mercedes contract and walked away at the end of the season. The chances of him calling it quits with the Silver Arrows – given their supremacy – are slim though, even if it is Ferrari calling. Expect the Brit to put pen to paper on a fresh, mega-money contract that ties him down until at least the end of the 2021 campaign. There was no love lost between Perez and Ocon during their time at Racing Point and they’ll be free to resume their battle now they’re no longer driving for the same team. Racing Point’s ‘Pink Mercedes’ looks like it might just be the best of the rest and, with Perez at the wheel, who would rule out a charge for sixth in the drivers’ standings? Ocon will have something to say about that, though, as he returns from a year in testing exile.

It’s the age old tale of the master making way for the apprentice and expect it to happen at Ferrari over the course of the 2020 season. Mattia Binotto has admitted Leclerc and Vettel are now on level pegging and the Monegasque’s new long-term contract proves he represents the Prancing Horse’s future. Vettel will probably stick around for 2021 at least, but by then he’ll firmly be Ferrari’s second driver. F1 returns to Holland for the first time since 1985 this year and, what would you know, there’s a Dutchman with a car capable of winning races and potentially a championship. Verstappen opened the newly-renovated Circuit Zandvoort in March and, while those laps in the Red Bull RB8 won’t offer too much of an advantage, he’ll surely be in the groove when he returns there in May. Regardless of his fears of his home race becoming overhyped, with the Orange Army roaring him on, put your money on Verstappen to do the business.