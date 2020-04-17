Several Dead Dogs And Cats Found In Illinois Home ‘Covered In Feces,’ 2 People Arrested

Two people, who formerly lived in Fox Lake, Illinois, were arrested Tuesday (April 14), months after several dead dogs and cats were found at their home.

According to Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy went to a residence on Hilltop Avenue on Jan.6 to enforce a court-ordered eviction. A woman, later identified as 33-year-old Cathryn N. Franke, “attempted to slam the door on the deputy enforcing the eviction.”

The deputy entered the residence and was “overcome by an extraordinarily foul odor.” He then asked Franke and another occupant, identified as 38-year-old Thomas J. Gilhooly, to leave the home following which they left.

“The deputy continued walking through the home, which was covered in animal urine and feces. The deputy located five deceased dogs, all in different stages of decomposition inside the home. He also found two deceased cats in advanced stages of decomposition,” a press release by the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation was launched following which the Fox Lake Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for both of them for seven counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

“Following the issuance of the warrant, the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team began an apprehension investigation. On April 14, 2020, the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team located Gilhooly and Franke living at a residence in the 8900 block of David Place, Des Plaines,” the press release stated.

Both of them were taken into custody from their residence. They remained in Lake County Jail on $100,000.00 bail and were scheduled to appear in court Friday (April 17).

