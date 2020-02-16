Severn Bridge: Is the Severn crossing CLOSED or open as Storm Dennis BATTERS Britain?

STORM DENNIS is forecast to batter the UK with a torrent of severe winds and torrential rain, but is the Severn crossing CLOSED or open today?

Storm Dennis is the second storm to hit the UK in just a week, and has triggered a plethora of Met Office warnings ahead of its approach. With warnings of disruption to travel due to extreme weather, those choosing to travel this weekend will need to keep up to date with road closures and traffic alerts.

Storm Dennis is forecast to bring wind gusts of up to 70mph and up to 5.5 inches of rain for some areas when it hits the UK on Saturday. Across the UK, Britons are bracing for the chaotic weather conditions as Storm Dennis reaches the country. The second dangerous storm in just a week, Storm Dennis is forecast to wreak havoc with deadly winds and torrential rain. Storm Dennis – the fourth named storm of the 2019/20 Atlantic storm season – has been classified a “bomb cyclone” and will likely bring significant disruption to travel.

Is the Severn crossing be closed or open? The M48 Severn Bridge eastbound is closed between Junction 2 (South Wales) and J1 (South Gloucestershire, England), they said. Highways England added: “The westbound is closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles with filtering in place at the J1 roundabout. “Sensors on the bridge have detected speeds of around 50mph and are likely to continue throughout the morning.

“Diverted motorists should use the M4 Crossing.” The Severn Bridge is operated by Highways England and spans the River Severn and River Wye between Aust, South Gloucestershire in England, and Chepstow, Monmouthshire in South East Wales, via Beachley, Gloucestershire. On Friday, the Severn Bridges Twitter page wrote: “#StormDennis is due to be with us from 10am on Saturday 15th February with strong winds and heavy rain.

“We will continue to monitor the wind speeds and update this site with regards to any lane closures or full closures of the #M48 Bridge.” When wind speeds reach 34.6mph, the speed limit on the Severn Bridge is reduced to 40mph, in order to ensure a safer journey. A limit of 40mph also allows drivers time to react to buffeting. When the sustained wind speeds reach 40.3mph Highways England closes a lane in each direction, usually leaving the lane open which is closest to the direction of wind.

When wind speeds reach a sustained 46.1mph, Highways England know to keep all road users safe they need to ‘filter out’ high-sided vehicles and motorcycles – which are at risk of being blown off course – and ask them to use the Prince of Wales Bridge. If there are sustained winds of 46.1mph predicted overnight, filtering is ended at 10pm and the eastbound carriageway shut, with commuters diverted to the nearby Prince of Wales Bridge. Highways England says this is the safest option given overnight conditions and resource levels. Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, told Express.co.uk: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. “If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down. “Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. “In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes. “Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise, we advise HGV drivers to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they are empty.” You can keep up to date with any road or bridge closures on Highways England’s website here and check the Severn Bridge’s Twitter page here.

When Storm Ciara hit last weekend, staggering videos showed a lorry being blown over on the Severn Bridge by the fierce winds. Footage from the old Severn Bridge’s tower near Bristol shows the lorry veering sideways before toppling over near the edge of the road on Monday. The driver suffered minor head injuries. The Met Office warnings for the entire UK for Storm Dennis begin on Saturday and warn of torrential rain and severe winds. Yellow and amber Met Office warnings span the entirety of the UK ahead of the storm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also southern Scotland, where snowmelt will add to the flood risk. “Following Storm Ciara last weekend and further spells of rain this week, the ground is already saturated in places. “With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast-flowing floodwater. “Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and weather warnings for your area and to follow the safety advice from officials.”

