‘Sex And The City’ Cast Delivers Special Message For Health Care Workers

The cast of the iconic TV and film series “Sex And The City” have come forward to honor the health care workers who are working on the frontlines of the ongoing pandemic. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall delivered endearing messages for all the medical professionals working in New York and all around the world.

The recorded messages were shared in the latest episode of the “Bradshaw Boys” podcast. The cast was heard giving a huge shoutout to Meg, who is a doctor working with coronavirus patients, and all her colleagues.

Jessica Parker, who portrayed the role of Carrie Bradshaw in the series, started her message by expressing gratitude toward Meg and all the doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly without even thinking of taking a break. The “All Roads Lead To Rome” star further added that she never thought she would witness such a calamity during her lifetime.

Cynthia Nixon, who got an Emmy for playing Miranda Hobbes in the acclaimed series, said thank you to Meg and Cornell Hospital for doing the best they can during the pandemic. Nixon called Meg a “hero” and urged every health care worker to “stay safe” while working with patients.

“I know how amazing your hospital is, you saved my mother’s life when she had a heart attack in 2001. Thank you for what you are doing . Please stay safe. And just thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Nixon said.

Another major star who gave an emotional message for the doctors was none other than Davis. Famous for playing Charlotte Goldenblatt in “SATC,” Davis sent good wishes to Meg and noted that she was quite happy when she got to know that Meg loves “Sex And The City.”

“Thank you so much for what you’re doing. We know it is really difficult and it means so much to all of us that you are on the front lines. Thank you for watching ‘Sex And The City ,’ we are happy to bring you some joy,” Davis said.

Meanwhile, Cattrall explained that it would have been really difficult for them to make it through without the help of doctors and nurses. She concluded by saying that the whole nation loves them.

“Without you, we could not keep going. We are with you. We love you. We can not do it without you,” Cattrall said.

Yesterday, Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, also expressed gratitude to all the medical professionals who are working 16-18 hours a day to treat all the patients. Her son, Charles Shaffer, is also a doctor and is severely sick after working on the front lines.

“I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses, and doctors, who are fighting to reduce the spread of the virus,” Wintour said.