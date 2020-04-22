‘Sex And The City’ Star Chris Noth’s New Hair Style Has Sarah Jessica Parker Asking ‘Why’

Chris Noth revealed a new look on Instagram Monday spurring quite a reaction from his followers. Among those to comment on the actor’s buzz cut was his former “Sex and the City” co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker.

A post shared by Chris Noth (@chrisnothofficial) on Apr 20, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

Noth, who played Big in the HBO series and films, captioned the photo: “I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine.”

The post received over 25,000 likes and over 1,100 comments at press time.

“Why did you wait so long???? X” Parker who is known for her lead role as Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City,” wrote under the post receiving over 700 likes.

Seeming to experience a feeling of nostalgia one user replied to Parker’s comment with “Ahhh….Carrie and Mr Big [ kissing smiley with red heart emoji, red heart emoji, Canadian flag].”

“@sarahjessicaparker omg! Omgoodness I’m torn between the Big we know and the Big we have yet to see!” someone else wrote. “I think we need another film, just for this hair cut! [fire emoji, pink heart, hands raised emoji] #buzzed”

“Hair or not you’ll always be Mr Big to many people kissing smiley with red heart emoji, red heart emoji, pinching/ okay hand emoji],” another fan chimed in.

His former “Law & Order” co-star Richard Brooks also commented on his new look.

“That’s hardcore bro. Got your Breaking Bad going on!” the actor wrote with a smiley face wearing sunglasses and a fist bump emoji.

However, several of Noth’s followers weren’t fans of his newly bald head.

“Put it back please,” someone commented with a laughing emoji.

“Big are u ok,” another user questioned.

One user added, “No no no” with crying and laughing emojis.

“Big is…another victim of quarantine hair cuts,” another follower said.

As previously reported, Noth shared a video on his Instagram April 5 encouraging social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi, I’m Chris Noth and on behalf of the NYPD I’d like to ask you to remember as New Yorkers we have to social distance,” Noth said, referencing his character in “Law & Order” Detective Mike Logan. “We have to stay inside until all this passes. We can do it. We’re tough. We’re resilient and we have the best darn police force in the country. I’m not a cop, but I play one on TV. Stay safe. Stay Healthy. See you on the other side.”