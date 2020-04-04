Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer named new Labour leader

Labour Brexit policy chief Keir Starmer has become the party’s new leader, replacing Jeremy Corbyn who has stepped down after five years at the helm.

In a statement released after his victory was announced, Starmer noted that “coronavirus has brought normal life to a halt,” and that Labour must take constructive action to hold the current Tory government accountable.

Under my leadership we will engage constructively with the government, not opposition for opposition’s sake. Not scoring party political points or making impossible demands. But with the courage to support where that’s the right thing to do.

Shadow Secretary of State for Education Angela Rayner won the deputy leadership.

Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer, the new Leader of the Labour Party!#LabourLeadershippic.twitter.com/i2PjxXaWMf — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) April 4, 2020

The party’s new leadership was announced shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended an invitation to Britain’s opposition parties to work with him during this “moment of national emergency,” saying he wants input on how to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“As party leaders we have a duty to work together at this moment of national emergency,” he said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!