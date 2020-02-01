‘Shame on them!’ Jeremy Vine caller slams Queen for taking ‘so much’ from Prince Harry

JEREMY VINE was left stunned on his Channel 5 show this morning when one caller revealed they were “incandescent with rage” over the Queen’s statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new roles within the royal family.

Speaking at a charity evening for Sentebale in London last night, Prince Harry spoke for the first time following the Queen’s announcement he and Meghan Markle would stop using their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties. Harry said they were “not walking away” but there was “really no other option” but to step back as a senior royal. Speaking on Jeremy Vine on 5, one caller revealed their fury over how everything has been handled.

Prince Harry told those in the audience for the dinner last night: “The UK is my home and a place that I love, that will never change.” However he explained he and Meghan were stepping back for a “more peaceful life” and to be financially independent. The decision from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the response from Buckingham Palace has caused quite a stir. Discussing the deal the Queen has reached with the couple on Jeremy’s show this morning, one viewer was full of rage at the Queen.

Storm began: “We’re going to speak to Deborah now from Southampton who thinks the Queen has been too harsh.” “Beautiful Southampton, I was there on Friday night Deborah, hi,” Jeremy said welcoming the caller. Deborah replied: “Hello and hello the panel. I’m absolutely incandescent with rage at the way he has been treated.” “The way he has been treated? Okay,” Jeremy remarked.

Deborah continued: “Yeah, you know he lost his mum, he served his country in Afghanistan and elsewhere. “He was loyal to the monarchy and all he wanted to do was look after his family. “And, that’s been taken away, so much have been taken away from him. “I’ve always prided myself on being a royalist but quite frankly at this point, shame on them.”

“Because what? You think the Queen has bullied him?” Jeremy asked. Deborah clarified: “I think everybody has bullied him.” Jeremy’s viewers were keen to give their own opinion on Twitter with many divided over the deal between the Queen and Harry and Meghan and if Her Majesty was “too harsh”. One viewer shared: “No way. HM should’ve been harsher. They want out then they go it completely alone. No funding from his father or security paid for by British/Canadian Taxpayers.