Shanghai copper hits 11-year low as virus curbs raise…

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, March 23 – Shanghai copper prices dropped to their lowest in nearly 11 years in intraday trade on Monday as widespread restrictions to curb the coronavirus outbreak deepened worries of a slowdown in global economic growth.

The most-active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) plummeted to its lowest since June 2009 in early trade at 35,300 yuan ($4,960.72) a tonne, before recovering slightly to close 3.1% lower at 37,200 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 5% at $4,572 a tonne by 0701 GMT, having tumbled 25.9% so far this year, the worst performer of all base metals on the LME.

More countries are enforcing lockdowns and business closures to contain the virus that has killed more than 14,500 people and infected nearly 338,000 globally.

“With global industrial activity slowing rapidly, with the exception of the restarting Chinese sector, the net demand for metals is bound to slow further,” Malcolm Freeman, a director at Kingdom Futures, said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* TECHNICALS: LME copper may break a support of $4,418 a tonne this week and fall towards $3,727, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

* COPPER: However, LME cash copper’s discount to the three-month contract tightened to $4.75 a tonne, indicating tighter near-term supplies as inventories in exchange warehouses have recently dipped. <MCUSTX-TOTAL> <CU-STX-SGH>

* Copper prices might get support from improving demand in China’s construction and power projects from late March and potential supply disruptions in major producers Chile and Peru, said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities.

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium fell 2.2% to $1,547 a tonne, nickel declined 1.7% to $11,035 a tonne, zinc decreased 1.8% to $1,815 a tonne, lead was down 1.7% at $1,631.50 a tonne and tin tumbled 7.2% to $13,070 a tonne.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: ShFE nickel declined 3.5% to 91,520 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 1.8% to 14,630 yuan a tonne, tin was down 2.1% at 107,360 yuan a tonne, while aluminium dropped 5.2% to 11,345 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 7.0975 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.1159 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Aditya Soni and Devika Syamnath)