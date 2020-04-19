Shareholders of Bosnia’s Aluminij back improved bid for…

SARAJEVO, April 6 – A meeting of shareholders in Bosnia’s indebted aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar accepted an improved bid from an Israeli-Chinese consortium to lease its foundry, the first step towards partially restarting production, officials said on Monday.

The Balkan country’s sole aluminium smelter was shut down last July over debt incurred due to high power and alumina prices.

The approval came after the government of the Bosniak-Croat Federation, as well as Aluminij’s small shareholders, rejected three previous bids from the consortium of Israel’s M.T Abraham Group, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and China Non-Ferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering & Construction.

“I hope the deal will be implemented as soon as possible and that it will enable the workers to return to work,” Zdenko Klepic, the head of Aluminij’s Supervisory Board, told Reuters.

An attempt to find a strategic partner for the smelter failed after London-listed miner and commodity trader Glencore and other investors pulled out of talks on a possible takeover.

Small shareholders and the regional government each own 44% stakes in the smelter, while the government of neighbouring Croatia holds the remainder.

The regional government said previously the consortium had requested subsidised power prices and government guarantees for all future loans, which it was not ready to provide.

The new bid does not ask for government subsidies. The lease was agreed initially for two years and the deal would see 200 workers employed.

Aluminij, which laid off all of its 900 workers in January, had accumulated debt of almost 380 million Bosnian marka ($210 million), most of it to the local EPHZHB power utility.

($1 = 1.8109 marka)