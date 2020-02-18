Sheffield weather warnings: Will it snow near YOU? Met Office upgrades warnings

SHEFFIELD has been hit by wintry showers this week and weather maps have now revealed the cold air could continue for a while. Will it snow near you? Here are the latest Met Office weather warnings.

The Met Office has predicted the freezing conditions hitting Sheffield this week will continue with another cold and windy day on Tuesday. The city has seen some turbulent weather lately, with Storm Ciara smashing into large parts of the nation this weekend.

Will it snow near you? According to netweather.tv there is a 72 percent chance of snow in Sheffield today as temperatures drop to -5C. As a result, the Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice in the nearby area. The warning, in effect from 3pm to 11.59pm in North, South and West Yorkshire, reads: “Showers will turn increasingly to snow later on Monday, becoming frequent and heavy at times and lasting through Tuesday.

“The snow showers will occur particularly over high ground giving locally one to three cm above around 150 metres and three to eight cm above 300 metres. “Snow will gradually build, perhaps leading to accumulation of 10 to 15 cm on the highest routes. “Any snow accumulations over low ground are likely to be temporary. “Icy surfaces are likely to cause problems, especially overnight. “Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 50 to 60mph at times leading to drifting of snow over high ground.”

Tomorrow, the snow risk increases to 90 percent according to netweather.tv, and the Met Office has continued its warning for snow and ice until 12pm on Wednesday. The Met Office said: “Further snow showers are likely on Wednesday morning. “These are likely to lead to further accumulations of a few centimetres of snow over ground above around 150 metres. “Any snow accumulations over lower ground are likely to be temporary. Icy surfaces will be an additional hazard.” On Thursday the snow risk in Sheffield drops significantly to 24 percent and on Friday it disappears completely to zero percent.

Yorkshire and Humber weather forecast The Met Office says it will stay cold and windy with further wintry showers this week. “Staying windy overnight with some clear spells but also further wintry showers. “It will be a cold night, with a frost in places, and the risk of icy patches. Minimum temperature 0C.”

“Windy through the morning with further wintry showers. “These will ease through the afternoon with more sunshine and lighter winds, but it will remain cold for all. Maximum temperature 5C.” “Turning wet and windy Thursday, with heavy rain, and maybe hill snow. “Unsettled thereafter, with heavy rain and strong winds interspersed with drier spells. Becoming milder after some frosty starts.”

