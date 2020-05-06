 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shell slashes dividend for first time since 1940s

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

LONDON, April 30 – Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time in 80 years on Wednesday after a sharp drop in profit as global oil demand collapsed due to coronavirus.

“Given the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and the significant mid and long-term uncertainty, we are taking further prudent steps to bolster our resilience, underpin the strength of our balance sheet and support the long-term value creation of Shell,” Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman )

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *