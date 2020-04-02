Shiloh Reportedly Wants To Be With Brad Pitt During Lockdown, Not Mom Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Pitt reportedly called her dad Brad Pitt asking to spend time with him during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh reportedly wants to be with her father during the nationwide quarantine. In fact, she allegedly called Pitt because she wants to spend time with her father during the lockdown. She even begged Pitt by sending him the message, “Save us daddy,” New Idea reported.

An insider also told the same story to Star. Shiloh and her siblings reportedly love their dad’s “calming influence.”

“At the moment they find their dad to be a really calming influence. Brad’s more than happy to have his kids anytime they want, but of course this will be Angie’s decision,” a source told Star.

Shiloh was very keen to be with Pitt and desperate to escape from Jolie’s home. “Shiloh adores her father and his place is her salvation when times get tough,” the source added.

The source said that Pitt and Jolie’s children have more fun with their dad even if he makes them do their homeschooling and help him with the household chores. He joins them with everything and makes the activities fun.

“Of course, they love and respect their mum, but now they feel much more settled in the laid-back surroundings of their dad’s house,” the tipster added.

This isn’t the first time Shiloh was reported to have begged her dad to take her. Last year, National Enquirer also published a report with a headline that read “Sad Shiloh Plots Escape from Angie.” The tabloid claimed that Shiloh was affected by her parents’ divorce and begged her mom for her to live with her dad.

The tipster added that Shiloh has been asking Pitt to take her away from her mom. She was reportedly constantly on her phone sending emails and texts to her dad.

However, one should take the report with a grain of salt because the story about Shiloh being at odds with her mom has been reported in the past years, but she’s still with the “Maleficent” star and her siblings.

Also, Jolie’s son Maddox has already returned to the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is a freshman at the Yonsei University in South Korea but was forced to go home as the school canceled the semester. According to Mirror, Maddox is staying with his mom and five siblings Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, and Shiloh, 13.