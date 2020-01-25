Shirley Ballas: Strictly judge reveals major mishap during show tour ‘It’s chipped’

SHIRLEY BALLAS – head judge on Strictly Come Dancing – has revealed how she has suffered an injury while taking part in the programme’s nationwide live tour yesterday.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, 59, took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself following the shocking mishap. The ballroom professional revealed she had chipped her tooth while attempting to open a packet of crisps.

In view of her 163,000 followers, the BBC star could be seen laid out on a sofa but still sporting a smile, despite the unfortunate incident. With her damaged tooth clearly displayed, Shirley explained: “Hi everyone. We just finished our first show for today here in Aberdeen. The audiences are just absolutely delightful. We’ve got another show this evening which will be out final show. “I’ve got a day off tomorrow. Then we go and get my tooth fixed. I did my tooth by opening a crisp packet with my teeth and Gregg’s been making fun of me. But that’s okay, because he can and I love him.” She finished: “And we’re all doing good here. I have to say our Strictly dancers, our professionals are just amazing. Watching the show from the beginning and seeing all of the celebrities developing. If you haven’t got your ticket you need to.”

The head judge admitted she planned on getting her teeth fixed the next day, as she had some time off from the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Live tour Shirley captioned the injury video: “Here in Aberdeen thank you for the warm welcome. All the celebrities have taken it up a notch every day they get better and better. “Our professional dancers are by far the best in the world. Iconic in every sense of the word. Hoping you all get to come and see the show. “As you can see I chipped my tooth opening a packet of crisps with my teeth. lol. I’ll go get it fixed tomorrow. @strictlylivetour #strictlylivetour #dance #tour #fun #family #tooth #professionals #celebrities.”(sic)

Celebrity pals and fans inundated the star with cheeky quips, following the incident. Shirley’s Strictly co-star Oti Mabuse, joked: “Were they salt and vinegar?” followed by laughing face emojis. Motis Mabuse commented: “Miss Shirley lol but the red lipstick looks great!”(sic) To which the Strictly judge replied: “@motsimabuse OMG can you believe it. Off to the dentist in Liverpool tomorrow lol. Craig [Revel Horwood] and Bruno [Tonioli] were teasing me lol.”(sic) A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine Harman suffers tan mishap[LATEST]

Fans appeared a lot more sympathetic, as one person commented: “You still look amazing Shirley.” Another person said: “I think you need to get Bruno and Craig back somehow. Good luck at the dentist.” While a third person added: “All packaging is a nightmare nowadays…those little covers under the milk tops are hell to get rid of..I can empathise with the broken tooth..mines filler…” Shirley is currently taking part in a nationwide UK tour for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Live tour alongside her co-stars and fellow judges Bruno and Craig.