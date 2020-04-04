Shop owner is blasted for selling hand sanitiser for $50 each amid coronavirus pandemic

A shop owner has been blasted for selling bottles of hand sanitiser for $50 each amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An image was posted in a Sydney Facebook group showing the price tag on a 450mL bottle of Scotts instant hand sanitiser, sparking outrage and accusations of price gouging.

‘We told him off this morning, couldn’t believe the price,’ one person said. ‘We thought he’d made a mistake.’

‘I hope this business goes broke for ripping everyone off,’ another commenter wrote.

But others noted that the coronavirus is causing tough times for retailers who are struggling to keep themselves afloat.

Another said they had seen the same product advertised in another convenience store for $30.

‘Everyone is just trying to pay the rent,’ one comment reads.

‘It’s not fair, it’s not nice, but it’s happening.’

‘Remind him that this will be over soon but people will remember this for a long time,’ another post reads.

‘How will his business go when all of this is over?’

Coronavirus panic buying has stripped supermarkets and stores of essential items including toilet paper and hand sanitiser, which have become near impossible to find.

Health authorities recommend regularly washing your hands with soap and practicing social distancing and isolation to prevent the spread of the disease.

There are now 1,354 cases of coronavirus in Australia, with seven deaths.