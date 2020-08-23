Shopper shares genius trick to get Tesco food at Aldi prices as price war continues

TESCO customers can now get their food shopping for less thanks to a new price promise. One shopper has revealed how they got their Tesco food at Aldi prices with the little-known trick.

Supermarket rivalry has never been higher due to the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis has not only sparked a recession and seen many people lose their jobs, but has also spiked a surge in demand for online shopping and deliveries. But though shoppers love Aldi and Lidl for the stores’ low prices, they don’t offer home delivery – and Tesco has come up with an answer to plug the gap.

The German supermarkets have taken the UK by storm with their low prices and special deals. Both offer discounts on branded products as well as “middle aisle” deals each week, with Aldi’s Special Buys often going viral as shoppers share their money-saving finds. But with food deliveries more in demand than ever, some fans are disappointed that they can’t order their shopping online from the budget stores. Aldi launched a food parcel during the lockdown for delivery, but it has since been stopped as people began to return to stores and demand for the service dropped. But one Aldi fan has revealed a clever workaround for those who still want to save on their weekly shop.

The shopper has revealed how they managed to get their Tesco shopping at Aldi prices – and it’s an easy hack that anyone can do. The busy mum shared the news on Facebook, posting pictures of her weekly shop along with a meal plan of how she intended to use it. “It’s not £1 a day but it’s a massive drop in what I usually end up spending on food,” she posted. “This lot will feed my family of four for a week. “I’m talking breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks and it was all delivered from Tesco for £50!”

The savvy shopper managed to find a new price promise that meant she could get a discount on her Tesco shop. “I am a massive Aldi fan, but couldn’t get to the shop so I typed ‘Aldi price match’ in to the search bar and just got my shopping from Tesco,” she explained. “I already have in lentils, pasta, onions, potatoes and most herbs, spices and stock cubes. Plus baking stuff- flour, yeast etc.” Tesco initially committed to price match Aldi on hundreds of items back in March at the start of lockdown, but many shoppers are still unaware of the scheme.

It’s not just available online either, as shoppers can spot price-matched labels in store, according to the Tesco website. “Our Aldi Price Match means we’ve matched the prices on hundreds of Tesco and branded products against prices in Aldi,” its website reads. “Look out for the ‘Aldi Price Match’ bubble in-store or fill your basket online!” Commenting on the new campaign in March, Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer, said: “Our customers tell us they want the most competitive prices on the things they buy regularly. “This new campaign will help time-poor and budget savvy customers get Tesco products at Aldi prices on products that matter to them.” All shoppers have to do is browse the price-matched products on Tesco online or in store in order to find cheaper deals on their groceries.