Shopping addict shows off her massive $416 makeup and skincare haul

A self-confessed ‘shopping addict’ has shown off her massive makeup and skincare haul after discovering a little-known discount beauty store.

Lisa, from Queensland, said she purchased $2,200 worth of products for just $416 after she snapped up bargains from Cosmetic Capital – an online store selling makeup, skincare and hair care for up to 90 per cent off.

The woman shared pictures of her incredible collection on social media after she saved $1,784 on products she would normally use in her daily regime.

‘Before you say anything, yes I do have a shopping problem,’ she said in Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group.

‘I just got my order which is about $2,200 and reduced… I got it for $416 and using the fabulous Zip Pay with this company. It’s always great to save!

‘These are products I would ordinarily purchase at Priceline, Chemists and Woolworths for my daily makeup and beauty treatments.

‘It’s amazing when you sit down and think about how much you would spend on cosmetics in a year. Ouch!

The shopper said she was able to replace all her cosmetic brushes for a fraction of the price.

Lisa said not everything in her order is for her as she purchased some of the discounted items as gifts for her friends.

‘Don’t freak out it’s not all for me there are some great gifts in there for my loved ones too,’ she said.

After sharing her post, other shoppers raved about the website, saying they have saved hundreds of dollars just from buying all their cosmetics there.

Many said they’ve never had any issues with the website, while others said everything they’ve purchased are genuine brands.

‘They have the sale all the time. I buy from them regularly and they are awesome great products for amazing prices and always packed excellent,’ one said.

Another woman said: ‘I’ve used these guys so many times. Everything I would get from the shops etc I can get way cheaper on there.’

One woman said she purchased $1,000 worth of products for just $204.90, while another woman revealed she saved $588.75 after spending just $103.70.

According to the website, the store claims it works with cosmetic manufacturers, local distributors, overseas partners, and retail stores, to source the best deals on cosmetics that are available.

‘We are often asked if our products are genuine, because they are so much cheaper than anywhere else. We guarantee that all our products are genuine,’ it claimed.

‘They are made by the same manufacturers of the brands you buy in any chemist, supermarket chain, or chain cosmetic store. We can offer the exact same items in some instances at 90 per cent discount of the price.’